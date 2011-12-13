Jennifer Garner opens up to InStyle magazine about being pregnant with her third child and her lasting marriage to Ben Affleck.

Garner said she admires those women who barely gain weight during their pregnancy but admits that she's not one of them. "I wish I was one of those cute pregnant girls who wear skinny jeans throughout their pregnancies," she tells the magazine. "But I just gain weight. I'm trying really hard to be mindful, but when I'm making the kids mac and cheese, I want it badly."

The mom to daughters Seraphina and Violet said she's thrilled to be expecting again, but she recently identified with her character in the upcoming movie "Butter." "I identified with her loss of identity," she said of the character. "You identify with your career, then become a mom and put everything you have into the happiness of those kids. And though I wouldn't change it for anything, you lose part of yourself."

On her lasting relationship with Affleck in breakup-laden Hollywood, Garner says: "I don't know how or why it works as well as it does. Honestly, I would do anything for that man, because I know it's not taken for granted."

