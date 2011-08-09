Nobody keeps Baby in a corner -- or off Twitter for that matter!

Jennifer Grey spoke up again Wednesday in defense of plans to re-make "Dirty Dancing," the 1987 film which made her -- and Patrick Swayze -- bona fide stars.

The remake will be directed by Kenny Ortega (of "This Is It" & "High School Musical" fame), who choreographed the original version.

"I love @Kennyortega and trust that he will do something special #DirtyDancingRemake," Grey tweeted Wednesday. "Blown away by all of the love expressed for #DirtyDancing.

"Makes me want to see it again. So grateful to have been a part of it."

On Tuesday, Grey told the Wall Street Journal: "I'm so excited about this news and I think there's nobody better to do this than my beloved Kenny Ortega, who is as responsible as anyone for the success of the first one. I can't wait to see what he's going to do with it."

When Lionsgate announced plans to remake "Dirty Dancing" earlier this week, it sparked an immediate backlash by fans of the original film.

Among the various outraged tweets: "Remake Dirty Dancing? Do we not remember the eye burning sensation from DD 2: Havana Nights (2004)?" ... "Dirty Dancing remake? Really Hollywood? There is no way to top Swayze! End of story. #uncreativehollywood" ... "Lionsgate has announced a 'Dirty Dancing' remake. OF COURSE THEY HAVE. DIE INA FIRE, MOVIE INDUSTRY."

