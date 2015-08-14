Buzzed! Jennifer Hudson took her hair down … way down!

The singer/actress showed off a new buzz cut on Instagram on Aug. 14, proving that the girl has absolutely no fear with her look.

"All black every thang! Who needs hair, when u serving face!," she said of the reveal shot.

The new look is obviously the shortest she's probably ever gone, because she really can't go any shorter. Prior to shaving her head, Jennifer rocked a pixie for years, often experimenting with the length.

"The hair change is almost as drastic as my weight loss! It feels the exact same way," she told People Magazine previously. "Shorter hair makes me look taller, so I'm still trying to figure that out … If you are gonna wear a different style, you have to wear it. You can't let it wear you."