The trial of William Balfour in the murder of Jennifer Hudson's family begins Monday in Chicago and the singer, 30, is expected to be in attendance.

Hudson's then brother-in-law Balfour, 30, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 24, 2008 killings of her mother, 57-year-old Darnell Donerson, her 29-year-old brother, Jason Hudson, and 7-year-old nephew Julian King.

According to the Associated Press, a prosecutor is expected to tell jurors during opening statements that a gift of balloons provoked the estranged husband of Hudson's sister, Julia Hudson, to go into a jealous rage. He reportedly believed that the balloons were from Julia's new boyfriend.

Prosecutors have said Julia saw a glimpse of Balfour in her rearview mirror as she drove away from her home to go work that morning. Balfour then allegedly went into the home around 9 a.m. and shot and killed Darnell in the living room, and Jason in his bedroom.

They say he then drove off in Jason's SUV with Julia's son, Julian, in the car and shot the 7-year-old in the head. Julian's body was found in the abandoned vehicle three days later.

A gun was found near the SUV, and will be presented as the murder weapon. Balfour, who has claimed he wasn't near the Hudson home at the time of the murders, allegedly stole the handgun months before from Hudson's brother.

According to lead prosecutor James McKay, Balfour told Julia a day before the killings, "If you ever leave me, I'm going to kill you, but I'm going to kill your family first."

Balfour could face a mandatory life sentence if convicted. At the time of the crimes, he was on parole after serving nearly seven years in prison for attempted murder and vehicular hijacking.

According to Radar Online, Hudson is expected to attend the trial. However, it is not confirmed whether she will testify, although she is listed as a potential witness.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Hudson Family Murder Trial of William Balfour to Begin