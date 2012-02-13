In an Us Weekly poll on Monday, 75 percent of readers said they loved Jennifer Hudson's tribute to the late Whitney Houston during Sunday's Grammy Awards.

And now, the songstress, who belted out an abridged version of Houston's "I Will Always Love You" ballad on the Grammys stage, has finally opened up about her performance, which she had less than 24 hours to prepare for.

"It was the greatest honor of my life to be able to be the one to pay tribute to Whitney's memory," the 30-year-old tells Us in a statement. "It was from my heart. I haven't stopped crying since she passed. Her family is in my prayers."

Houston, a six-time Grammy Award winner, was found dead in her hotel room at the Beverly Hilton Saturday afternoon. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbi Kristina, 18, and her mother, Cissy. The cause of Houston's death is not confirmed.

