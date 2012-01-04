Jennifer Hudson is feeling good and looking great!

The 30-year-old singer-actress has been very open about her weight loss. In a new interview with Good Housekeeping, Hudson says she's lost 80 pounds since joining Weight Watchers in 2010.

Her 2-year-old son David is already following her health example. "It's the cutest thing," she says of her son's affinity for green vegetables. "I'm like, 'Wow, this is really working.'" She laughs about an occasion when the two of them were watching TV, "and all he wanted to do was lie in Mommy's lap and eat cookies. But now he knows his limit. He sees Mommy's example and knows that he's going to get two, not the whole box."

"What's funny is that he's never known me as overweight," the size six Oscar-winner says. "If he's sees a clip of the old Jennifer from Dreamgirls, he doesn't know who it is."

For more on Hudson's weight loss and how she keeps the pounds off, check out the February issue of Good Housekeeping.

