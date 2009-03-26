Five months after her family tragedy, Jennifer Hudson is finally moving forward on her wedding plans with fiance David Otunga. The reality show aluma stopped by the "American Idol" stage on Wednesday to tape a bit for the show.

According to People, host Ryan Seacrest chatted with Hudson and asked her if she had set a date for her wedding.

"Yeah, but it's a secret," she coyly replied. "I can't tell anybody."

Hudson, who will be touring with Robin Thicke to promote her self-titled, debut album starting March 31, also told Seacrest, "It feels great" to be back on the stage where she first rose to fame.

Wearing a black dress, a blazer, and leggings, Hudson, 27, who won a Grammy for Best R&B Album earlier this year, gave a rousing vocal performance of her single "If This Isn't Love."

Check out more photos of Jennifer Hudson now.