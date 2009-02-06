BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Days after her triumphant return to the spotlight with her Super Bowl appearance, Jennifer Hudson is booked for Grammy-related events, including a party honoring music mogul Clive Davis.

The singer rehearsed for the Saturday party on Thursday night, singing her hit "Spotlight." Davis says the spotlight is where she belongs.

He says the Oscar-winner contacted him to ask to be part of his special night and will sing a surprise duet.

Hudson is up for four awards at the Grammys and will also perform on the Sunday broadcast. She is returning to the spotlight this month after being in seclusion since the October slayings of her mother, brother and nephew.

