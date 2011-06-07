After dropping nearly 80 pounds to date, singer/actress Jennifer Hudson will be trading her microphone for a pen as she writes a tell-all book due to release in January 2012.

The yet-to-be titled memoir will document the 29-year-old's weight-loss journey, which brought her from a size 16 to a size 6.

According to a press release from the book's publishing company, Dutton, on USAToday.com, "the book ... will chronicle Hudson's experience growing up in an environment where healthy living was not a priority, to dealing with talk of her weight as she competed on American Idol and won her first Oscar, to her eventual decision to get healthy after the birth of her son, [David, 22 months] and her success losing weight with the help of Weight Watchers. Now, 80 pounds lighter, Hudson wants to inspire anyone coping with weight issues, share some of her own best tips for losing and maintaining weight loss, fitting in exercise and keeping it fun and much more."

Since announcing her partnership with Weight Watchers in 2010, the Oscar-winning star has managed to shed some serious pounds, which has caused her to go clothes crazy.

"I have to throw my clothes up on the canopy of the bed because I don't have any space in the drawers or the closet," she sheepishly admitted during a February appearance on "The Ellen Denegeres Show." "I've taken over the bedroom, the guest room, and now I'm throwing stuff on top of the canopy."

But not everyone is thrilled over Hudson's transformation: the star told Jay Leno back in March that her husband, David Otunga, 31, "fusses at me like, 'Why do you have to have to get all dressed up to go out and why can't you just go out like you used to?' And I'm like, 'I'm a walking billboard now honey!'"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Check out what your favorite celebs are up to this week

Learn all about Hudson's music career on MSN

Try to match the engagement ring to the celeb

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Bikini babes with babies

PHOTOS: Us Weekly's Hot Bodies of 2011

PHOTOS: How the stars stay slim