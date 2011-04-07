The judges weren't the only ones shocked by 22-year-old Pia Toscano's shocking "American Idol" elimination on Thursday.

After the fan favorite was voted off the hit FOX singing competition, celebrities flocked to Twitter to voice their frustrations.

"Don't have an Idol habit, but how could the USA vote Pia off?" Tom Hanks, 54, wrote. "I may be done for the season."

Ashton Kutcher, 33, was just as surprised to see the Idol front-runner go. "Who are the people that vote on American Idol? That's just crazy!" he tweeted. "That Pia girl is dope. [It's] almost criminal."

Several former "Idol" contestants also chimed in, including Jennifer Hudson, 29, Chris Daughtry, 31, and David Cook, 28.

"I can not believe they just eliminated Pia! Really?" Hudson wrote. "As long as she walked away with that voice she will be alright! Just hate to see talent like that go!"

"What the crap?" Daughtry asked. "I thought Pia was THE best singer on the show this year!"

Former "Idol" judge Ellen DeGeneres, 53, also weighed in, telling her 6.3 million followers: "I am shocked and so sad."

Tell Us: Were you sad to see Pia go on American Idol?

MORE ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Kate Hudson, Son and Beau Watch 'Idol' From Nosebleed Seats

Elle Talks to Music's Leading Ladies

Video: 'American Idol' After-Show Interviews

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

VIDEO: Watch Pia sing 'I'll Stand by You'

PHOTOS: Idol stylists rate the contestants' fashions

PHOTOS: Meet American Idol's Top 13!