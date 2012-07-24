William Balfour's life is headed in one direction: prison.

Jennifer Hudson's brother-in-law, who in May was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder for a 2008 tragedy, was sentenced to life in prison by an Illinois judge on Tuesday.

Balfour, 31, the estranged husband of Hudson's sister, Julia, is guilty of killing the girls' mother, Darnell Donerson, 57, their brother, Jason Hudson, 29, and Julia's son, Julian King, 7, on October 24, 2008.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Hudson's evolution in the spotlight

According to E! News, "Cook County Circuit Judge Charles Burns has given Balfour three life sentences as well as 120 years for other charges (including home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated kidnapping and possession of a stolen vehicle)."

PHOTOS: Stars with legal trouble of their own

During Balfour's trial back in April, Jennifer, 30, testified while emotionally recalling how she warned Julia about becoming Balfour's wife.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

"I told her over and over again to not marry him," said the Oscar-winning star during the testimony. "We did not like how he treated her."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Hudson's Brother-in-Law William Balfour Sentenced to Life in Prison