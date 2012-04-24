By Wonderwall Editors

Jennifer Hudson had the complete support of her fiancé, David Otunga, when she appeared in court Monday to face the man accused of killing her family members, according to The Christian Post.

Although he was scheduled for Monday's RAW Supershow, the WWE wrestler skipped out on his professional duties so that he could support the singer at the trial.

"WWE wrestler David Otunga is not at the Joe Louis Arena for tonight's Raw. Rather, he accompanied his fiancee Jennifer Hudson, who testified at the trial against William Balfour, who is accused of murdering mother, brother, and nephew," the website proWrestling.net said in a statement.

Hudson was the first witness at Balfour's murder trial Monday, where she cried on the witness stand as she answered questions about the alleged jealousy-induced slaying of her mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew in 2008.

Recalling her sister, Julia Hudson's announcement that she intended to marry Balfour, Hudson said the whole family believed it was a dangerous plan.

"None of us wanted her to marry him," Hudson said in court, according to The Associated Press. "We did not like how he treated her."