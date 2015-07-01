Split part deux! Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin have reportedly called is quits again.

Us Weekly is reporting that neither harbors any ill will toward each other, but their break up is more a matter of distance and timing.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence's fashion hits and misses

"Jen has been working nonstop and they never saw each other," a source told the magazine.

RELATED: J. Law and Bradley and more repeat costars

The former couple began dating in August of 2014. After their coupling (which neither ever formally confirmed), the couple was spotted getting cozy in Los Angles, Las Vegas and New York City. They later split, only to get back together a month later in December.

The romance, according to Us' source, "ran its course."

RELATED: Ladies in lace

Now single, Jen is again apparently spending time with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult. For now, nothing appears romantic, but it's certainly not out of the question. "They're on great terms now," the source said. "And their families have stayed close."