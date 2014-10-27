Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Martin have pulled the plug on their relationship, according to a new report.

E! News has confirmed that the couple of four months have split.

The "Hunger Games" star and the Coldplay frontman began seeing each other in late June, however neither ever officially confirmed the relationship. But the two were spotted out together several times, with J.Law supporting him at many of his live shows.

Though they were together often, the two went to great lengths to not be photographed together. Recently the now former couple headed to Las Vegas, where Chris performed at the iHeartRadio festival. J.Law stood near the side of the stage watching, but she walked out his dressing room after he left. She later trailed him into the dressing room after he was done, again, careful not to be photographed.

Later that evening, Wonderwall.com learned the couple took a private ride on the High Roller, the oversized observation wheel in the center of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to E!, the Oscar winner's rep had no comment on the split.