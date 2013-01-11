Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult have ended their two-year relationship, two sources confirm to Us Weekly. The Hunger Games actress, 22, and the Skins actor, 23, met on the set of X-Men: First Class in 2010. Coincidentally, they played each other's love interests.

Lawrence didn't give any indication the relationship was heading south when she appeared on the December 2012 cover of ELLE. "He is honestly my best friend, and hopefully I'm his best friend, too," the Silver Linings Playbook star told the magazine. "He's my favorite person to be around and he makes me laugh harder than anybody."

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence's stunning red carpet looks

She continued, "We can eat Cheetos and watch beach volleyball and we turn into perverted Homer Simpsons, like, 'Oh, she's got a nice ass.' I never thought we'd have such different opinions on asses."

Englishman Hoult -- who rose to fame in 2002's About a Boy -- next appears in the movie Warm Bodies, in theaters Feb. 1. He'll also appear in the Charlize Theron movie Mad Max: Fury Road, slated for release in 2014.

PHOTOS: The Hunger Games movie stills

Lawrence, meanwhile, has been hitting the awards circuit. At the 39th Annual People's Choice Awards in L.A. Jan. 9, The Hunger Games won Favorite Movie and Favorite Movie Franchise, while the star won Favorite Movie Actress and shared the Favorite On-Screen Chemistry award with costars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson.

VIDEO: Remember this Hunger Games scene?

The next night, at the 18th Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Silver Linings Playbook won Best Acting Ensemble. Lawrence also won Best Actress in a Comedy (Silver Linings Playbook) and Best Actress in an Action Movie (The Hunger Games).

PHOTOS: The 2013 Critics' Choice Movie Awards red carpet

Lawrence is nominated in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy category at the 70th Golden Globe Awards, airing live Sunday, Jan. 13. Including Lawrence's nomination, Silver Linings Playbook is up for four awards. The actress has also been nominated for her second Academy Award; she was first given a nod for Winter's Bone in 2011.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult Split!