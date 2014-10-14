Jennifer Lawrence isn't on board with the gluten-free craze. In the battle over bread, "The Hunger Games" actress is taking a firm stand for carbohydrates.

"Jennifer is the anti-vegan, anti-gluten-free consumer, having just eaten a breakfast of spaghetti and meatballs before the interview," Vanity Fair contributor Sam Kashner says of the actress following their much talked-about interview.

Kashner adds that the 24-year-old actress refers to gluten-free dieting as "the new cool eating disorder, the 'basically I just don't eat carbs' [diet]."

Even back at the 2011 Academy Awards when Lawrence was nominated for her role in "Winter's Bone," the actress was touting to ET about how much she dislikes dieting. "I think that people are built the way that they're built," she told ET's Mark Steines and Nancy O'Dell on the Oscars red carpet. "There's that Kate Moss quote that's like 'Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels' and ... I can name a lot of things that taste better than skinny feels: bread, potatoes ... a Philly cheesesteak and fries."

In the November 2013 issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, Lawrence opened up about the pressure to be thin in Hollywood and how she wasn't having it. She recalled one instance where she was flat-out asked to slim down. "They brought in pictures of me where I was basically naked, and told me to use them as motivation for my diet," she said. "They thought that because of the way my career had gone, it wouldn't still hurt me."

"It was just the kind of s--- that actresses have to go through," Lawrence continued. "Somebody told me I was fat, that I was going to get fired if I didn't lose a certain amount of weight."

