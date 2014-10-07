Jennifer Lawrence is speaking out in a big way regarding the recent nude photos of her that were leaked. "It is not a scandal," "The Hunger Games" star tells Vanity Fair magazine. "It is a sex crime."

Over a month ago, Lawrence was among a slew of female celebrities whose phones were hacked and nude photographs of the women were leaked on the Internet. Other victims of the hacking included Kate Upton, Kirsten Dunst, Kaley Cuoco, Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown and actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead (to name a few).

NEWS: Kaley Cuoco Leaks Her Own Nude Photo

"It is a sexual violation. It's disgusting," Lawrence vented to V.F. contributing editor Sam Kashner. "The law needs to be changed, and we need to change. That's why these websites are responsible. Just the fact that somebody can be sexually exploited and violated, and the first thought that crosses somebody's mind is to make a profit from it. It's so beyond me. I just can't imagine being that detached from humanity. I can't imagine being that thoughtless and careless and so empty inside."

Offering a bit of reason behind taking those pics, she tells the magazine, "Every single thing that I tried to write made me cry or get angry. I started to write an apology, but I don't have anything to say I'm sorry for. I was in a loving, healthy, great relationship for four years. It was long distance, and either your boyfriend is going to look at porn or he's going to look at you."

Lawrence didn't stop there. As Kashner expected, the 24-year-old actress "comes out swinging." She continued, "Anybody who looked at those pictures, you're perpetuating a sexual offense. You should cower with shame. Even people who I know and love say, 'Oh, yeah, I looked at the pictures.' I don't want to get mad, but at the same time I'm thinking, I didn't tell you that you could look at my naked body."

PHOTOS: Stars In Their Underwear

The Oscar winner has a message for the tabloids out there, "You have a choice. You don't have to be a person who spreads negativity and lies for a living. You can do something good. You can be good. Let's just make that choice and -- it feels better."

Recalling the moment she had to tell her father about the nude photos of his daughter on the web, she admitted, "When I have to make that phone call to my dad and tell him what's happened … I don't care how much money I get for "The Hunger Games", I promise you, anybody given the choice of that kind of money or having to make a phone call to tell your dad that something like that has happened, it's not worth it."

NEWS: Jennifer Lawrence Releases Statement About Nude Photo Leak

"Just because I'm a public figure, just because I'm an actress, does not mean that I asked for this," Lawrence said. "It does not mean that it comes with the territory. It's my body, and it should be my choice, and the fact that it is not my choice is absolutely disgusting. I can't believe that we even live in that kind of world."

As for how she's dealing with the nude photo leak weeks later, Lawrence admits that "time does heal." She told V.F., on newsstands Oct. 14, "I'm not crying about it anymore. I can't be angry anymore. I can't have my happiness rest on these people being caught, because they might not be. I need to just find my own peace."