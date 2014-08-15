By Us Weekly

Jennifer Lawrence seems to have a thing for British guys. Having recently split from actor Nicholas Hoult, the "Hunger Games" star, 24, is now said to be dating Gwyneth Paltrow's estranged husband, Chris Martin. Lawrence was recently spotted at the Coldplay singer's concert in New York City, where multiple eyewitnesses say she got a special shout-out from the stage. (E! News was first to report the budding romance.)

Onlookers tell Us Weekly that Martin, 37 -- who consciously uncoupled from Paltrow this spring -- made a "Hunger Games" reference during the show, and then appeared to blow a kiss in the Oscar winner's direction. (She and some pals were seated in an upstairs VIP booth overlooking the stage.)

Both stars were also in attendance at a bash in London in early July -- an after-party for Coldplay's show there, according to another insider.

In fact, Lawrence has been to multiple Coldplay concerts over the years. The group even wrote and recorded a song, "Atlas," for the "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" soundtrack.

One insider says the "Silver Linings Playbook" actress "loves the band" and has always thought Martin was "hot." Until recently, though, both were in other relationships.

As Us previously reported, Lawrence and British actor Hoult split for a second time earlier this summer. "They just weren't together a lot. Her life is a whirlwind," one source told Us in early August, blaming their "difficult schedules."

Martin, of course, separated from Goop founder Paltrow in March. He recently said, however, that they're still "very close," and that there's "a lot of love between them." (The parents of two share daughter Apple, 10, and Moses, 8.)