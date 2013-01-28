Jennifer Lawrence made the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards a family affair. The recently single star -- who won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for Silver Linings Playbook -- brought her Kentucky-based parents, Karen and Gary, to the star-studded event.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with the leading lady and her family backstage at the Shrine Auditorium in L.A. "I'm so proud," Gary said of his daughter, who split with Nicholas Hoult earlier this month. "I feel like I've got the Secretariat in the Derby."

The embarrassed actress covered her face with her right hand and laughed at her dad's praise. Her mother, meanwhile, got increasingly emotional as she talked about Jennifer's multiple accomplishments. "I just can't stop crying," Karen said. "I don't have anything to say because we'll embarrass her. We always do!"

Karen continued, "I'm so proud because she's remained who she is throughout this whole process and it hasn't changed her. That's what I'm proud of. I don't care whether she wins or loses necessarily, but because she won and she's stayed strong and true to herself, that's what makes me proud."

"Mom, stop crying," Jennifer laughed, once again covering her face. "God, this is embarrassing."

Calling her big win "incredible," the Hunger Games heroine said she couldn't believe her luck at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. "This one is so special because it's my peers and it's people who I've looked up to since before I wanted to be an actor and [who] have inspired me. That they know who I am and that they voted for me, it's incredible," she said. "That was a really unbelievable feeling."

