Who knows how many hours it took Jennifer Lawrence to get into costume as X-Men's Mystique, but one thing's for sure -- the results are out of this world! Wearing yellow contact lenses, a red wig, and blue body paint, the actress showed off her incredible figure in a shot tweeted by director Bryan Singer on Monday, May 20.

"First look: #JenniferLawrence as a vengeful #Mystique. #XMen #DaysOfFuturePast" Singer captioned the riveting photo. In X-Men: Days of Future Past, the Oscar-winning actress reprises her role from 2011's X-Men: First Class, in which she played a younger Mystique (brought to life by Rebecca Romijn in the first X-Men movies). Awkwardly, her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Hoult, is also in the movie, as Beast.

The 22-year-old actress has had to stay in shape for both this latest X-Men film and Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Last year, she talked to Glamour about her fitness M.O. "I don't diet. I do exercise! But I don't diet. You can't work when you're hungry, you know?"

Singer has been regularly tweeting from the Montreal set of his superhero sequel, due out in 2014; he also tweeted a shot of Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage reading a script, perhaps confirming that the star is joining the cast. Singer captioned the picture of him and Dinklage, "Reviewing tomorrow's work on the flight back to Montreal with #PeterDinklage #XMen #daysoffuturepast."

