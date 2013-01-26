Get well, Jennifer Lawrence! The Silver Linings Playbook actress, 22, is dealing with a bout of pneumonia. Her costar in the acclaimed film, Jacki Weaver, announced Lawrence's illness at the the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 26, where an absent Lawrence won the Best Actress trophy.

"I'm going to receive this on her behalf," Weaver, 65, said at the podium. "Poor Jen is really sick. She really is sick. She has pneumonia."

PHOTOS: Jennifer's stunning red carpet evolution

Silver Linings Playbook producer Bruce Cohen explains to Us Weekly: "With all her appearances, she hasn't gotten enough bed rest, but I think her plan is to be at the SAGs tomorrow," Cohen said. He cautioned: "I haven't spoken to her recently."

PHOTOS: Jennifer and 70 other stars at the Golden Globes 2013

For her performance as a quirky young widow in Silver Linings, Lawrence has already won a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Golden Globe, and is up for a Screen Actors' Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role; the 19th Annual SAG Awards will be handed out Sunday, Jan. 27 from the L.A. Shrine Exposition Center, and broadcast on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. EST.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

Lawrence has also received her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress in the film, while Weaver (who plays Bradley Cooper's mom) is up for a Best Supporting Actress trophy.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lawrence Has Pneumonia