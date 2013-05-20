Only in Hollywood — and Cannes. At a party for Hunger Games: Catching Fire at the French film festival on May 18, star Jennifer Lawrence nearly, well, caught fire when a plate of candles, perched on a tall column, fell almost on top of her head!

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence's early modeling shots

According to Just Jared, Lawrence and her costar Liam Hemsworth "were sitting on a sofa in the VIP section of the party when all of a sudden, an 8-foot column with a platter of candles on top fell on top of them.They both jumped up when it happened and thankfully no one was hurt. Liam and Jennifer both seemed pretty calm about it and laughed it off.”

While Lawrence avoided getting ignited, the 22-year-old stunner was still smoldering hot at the fest. The actress hit the premiere of Jimmy P. in a white and black strapless color-block gown by Christian Dior, naturally; Lawrence is the face of Dior. Jimmy Choo shoes, Chopard jewels, and bold makeup completed her red-carpet look.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence's style evolution

Later that night, at the Hunger Games party where she she nearly played with fire, the Oscar winner changed into a strapless white dress with a floral detail on the side, again by Christian Dior. Bright pink Manolo Blahnik stilettos added a pop of color.

Tell Us: Which look do you prefer?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth Almost Catch on Fire, Literally, at Cannes