FHM's sexiest woman in the world is now single -- again. Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult have split for the second time, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

"They just weren't together a lot, her life is a whirlwind. They have gotten back together before, it just got to be too hard for now," the insider tells Us of the Oscar winner, 23, and Hoult, 24, noting that their "difficult schedules" were to blame.

Scheduling has been a problem for the pair in the past; they split for the same reason in January 2013 after two years of dating. Us broke news that July that they had rekindled their romance while reprising their roles as Mystique and Beast in "X-Men: Days of Future Past."

Lawrence recently discussed her relationship with the British actor in the June issue of Marie Claire, noting how hectic both their lives are. "When we're busy, we agree to mutually ignore each other," she confessed. "Not completely, but neither of us gets mad when the other doesn't text back or call. Life's super-busy."

"Obviously you know what they're doing, and you trust them," the "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" star continued. "We're so young that it would almost be like, if we lived in the same city, what would happen? We'd be living together. At least this way he's in the same boat as I am: We can go out and have our own lives and know that we have each other."

One month earlier, Hoult gushed about Lawrence, and how fame hadn't changed her, in V magazine. "It's like that thing whereby you don't believe your own hype. Enjoy the good times, but don't get swept away with it," he explained. "I think that's something she's capable of doing, and that's what makes her special, but yeah, it is very odd, and I am just kind of a bystander in many ways. It is well-deserved for her. I haven't really seen any change in her."

The pair were last photographed together in Cologne, Germany, on May 24; Lawrence was visiting Hoult while he was filming Autobahn.