Jennifer Lawrence really stood out in a London crowd over the weekend -- with a little help of boyfriend Nicholas Hoult.

During a Diamond Jubilee event along the Thames, the British actor, 22, gave his girlfriend of a year and a half a lift, letting her sit on his shoulders for a better look at the Queen's procession.

PHOTOS: Inside the Hunger Games premiere

The head-over-heels pair first met on the set of X-Men: First Class in 2010, and began quietly dating in January 2011. "I fumbled all of my lines [on X-Men] because as he was talking, it [was] like, 'He's so pretty!'" Lawrence has joked about harboring a crush on her onetime costar.

Now that the actress has some free time (following her whirlwind Hunger Games promotion schedule), the duo is committed to making the most of every moment together.

PHOTOS: Stunning Hunger Games photos

"She loves their quiet nights in," a pal tells Us Weekly of the couple, who is currently vacationing in Europe together. "She's happier than ever with him."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lawrence Perches on Boyfriend Nicholas Hoult's Shoulders for Diamond Jubilee Parade