Training for The Hunger Games came in handy!

Jennifer Lawrence came to the rescue of a young woman who collapsed outside her Santa Monica, Calif. apartment on Monday.

Sergeant Richard Lewis of the Santa Monica Police confirmed to Us Weekly, "The 911 call came in around 6:41 p.m. on Monday evening. Jennifer Lawrence and some other locals helped a juvenile female who appeared to have been drinking and was outside an apartment building.

"Miss Lawrence and several others waited beside the female until the police and paramedics arrived," Sergeant Lewis continued. "It was not serious and the female will be okay. Her name is not being released because of her age."

Wearing a black tank top, sweatpants and flip-flops, the 21-year-old actress kneeled beside the girl, who was collapsed on the lawn. In photos obtained by X17, Lawrence looked concerned as she spoke to the young woman and waited for help.

A neighbor, who observed the incident told Us, "Some people who had been passing by -- including Jennifer Lawrence -- stood and comforted her until help arrived."

Lawrence has been busy training for her role as the fierce Katniss Everdeen in the second Hunger Games film, Catching Fire -- which begins shooting later this year and opens in theaters Nov. 22, 2013.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lawrence Rescues Collapsed Woman Outside Her Home