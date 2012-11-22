Training for "The Hunger Games" has paid off for Jennifer Lawrence!

The 22-year-old actress showed off her toned, tanned bikini body while vacationing with her family in Maui, Hawaii, Nov. 21. Lawrence is in town to shoot additional scenes for Catching Fire, the second installment in the Hunger Games movie franchise.

PHOTOS: The best bikini bodies in Hollywood

Before filming begins, however, she'll be celebrating Thanksgiving with her loved ones. "My dad won't have a deep fryer, so I don't know what he's going to do," the Academy Award nominee joked to E! News.

Earlier this year, Lawrence admitted she doesn't enjoy working out nearly as much as her peers profess. "I hate saying, 'I like exercising.' I want to punch people who say that in the face," the Kentucky native told Glamour. "But it's nice being in shape for a movie, because they basically do it all for you. It's like, 'Here's your trainer. This is what you can eat.'"

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence's style evolution

"I don't diet," she clarified. "I do exercise! But I don't diet. You can't work when you're hungry, you know?"

VIDEO: Remember this Hunger Games scene?

Prior to arriving in Hawaii, Lawrence spent the last week promoting her new movie, Silver Linings Playbook, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. The film -- which also stars Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro -- is in theaters now.

ALSO ON WONDERWALL:

Best off-season beach bodies

Most improved celebrity beach bodies

Beach body face-off