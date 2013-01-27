Was Jennifer Lawrence's Screen Actors' Guild Awards win marred by a wardrobe malfunction? Accepting her "Actor statue for Best Female Actor in a Film (besting Jessica Chastain, among others), the Silver Linings Playbook star, 22, approached the stage in a long Christian Dior gown inside L.A.'s Shrine Auditorium.

For extra-vigilant watchers at home, Lawrence's stunning gown appeared to split open in a horizontal tear just above her knee. Yet the briefly embarrassing moment was not exactly as it appeared. As E! News points out, Lawrence's couture gown was actually a tiered dress -- with concealed, sheer lining that was was momentarily revealed when Lawrence hiked up her dress walking up the stairs.

The actress' bigger triumph of the evening -- besides winning her SAG award, of course -- was recovering from a bout of walking pneumonia. "I'm so much better. I'm a lot better," said Lawrence, who bowed out of an event on Saturday to rest up. "I've been on a lot of medication and got a really cool inhaler, so I'm doing much better, thank you."

As far as what the star -- also up for a Best Actress statue -- might do once this busy awards season finally wraps up? "I'm going to go to an island somewhere and not tell anyone where I'm going," she told reporters backstage. "That's my plan. Wherever there's some islands."

