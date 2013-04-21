Jennifer Lawrence has always been a cut above -- and now she has the hair to match. On Saturday, April 20, the "Silver Linings Playbook" Oscar-winner debuted a short new 'do at the 2013 GLAAD Media Awards presented by Ketel One Vodka, where she was joined by celebs including Drew Barrymore, Charlize Theron, Darren Criss, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

PHOTOS: Jennifer's red carpet evolution

Prior to taking the stage with famed movie exec Harvey Weinstein, the "Hunger Games" actress posed for photographs on the red carpet inside the JW Marriott at L.A. Live. Her formerly long blonde locks were shorn into shoulder-length layers with side-swept bangs, like a longer version of model Karlie Kloss' chin-length chop, which The New York Times dubbed "the haircut of the year" in January. The chic style complemented her equally chic ensemble: a black flared David Koma dress with sheer detailing, matching black Nicholas Kirkwood heels, and jewelry by David Webb.

PHOTOS: Jennifer and other stars at the Oscars

Lawrence -- recently named one of TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World -- was on hand to introduce former President Bill Clinton, who received the Advocate for Change Award. During his acceptance speech, he joked that he was like a dinosaur next to the 22-year-old star.

It looked like "she was touring the Museum of Natural History" backstage, Clinton, 66, quipped playfully, noting that "she was like 2 years old" when he took office in January 1993. (In fact, that's not an exaggeration; the actress was born in August 1990.)

VIDEO: Jennifer trips at the Academy Awards

Lawrence, for her part, endeared herself to both the politician and the crowd when she tripped over President Clinton's name in her introduction and accidentally read some of Weinstein's lines instead of her own. "It's not my comfort zone," she recently told U.K. magazine Fabulous of speaking in public. "Making movies is where I belong. I shouldn't be heard just talking. So, when I'm doing movies, I'm really happy. That's where I'm comfortable, that's my home. When you put me on a red carpet or on a stage, I turn into chihuahua Jennifer."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Most awkward people on the red carpet

Celebs without makeup

Best and worst beach bods