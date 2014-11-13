Jennifer Lawrence is used to being surrounded by mobs of fans, but Wednesday provided a little more excitement and fright than even she's used to.

While leaving a taping of "The Late Show With David Letterman," J.Law stopped to sign autographs for a massive crowd that had gathered to get a glimpse of her.

In the middle of signing autographs, a metal barrier toppled that had served as protection from the screaming fans. "The Hunger Games -- Mockingjay Part 1" star was quickly whisked away by her security team, getting her away from the chaotic scene.

Prior to the scary moment, the Oscar winner faced another fear -- singing in front of a crowd. In the new "Hunger Games" J.Law sings "The Hanging Tree."

"I do not like singing in front of other people, that's like my biggest fear," the actress told Letterman. "I cried on set that day [when I had to sing]. I'm scarred from my childhood."

Jennifer went on to a sing a semi-tone deaf version of "Holly Jolly Christmas" with the "Late Show" host.

She's won an Oscar, folks, not a Grammy.