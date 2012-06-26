The Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence came to the aid of a young woman who reportedly collapsed outside her Santa Monica, CA apartment on Monday.

According to Us Weekly, the juvenile female appeared to have been drinking and the 21-year-old star kneeled beside her and waited until help arrived.

Santa Monica police sergeant Richard Lewis confirmed that a 911 call came in around 6:41 p.m. on Monday evening and said, "Miss Lawrence and several others waited beside the female until the police and paramedics arrived." He added, "It was not serious and the female will be okay. Her name is not being released because of her age."

