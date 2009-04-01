Don't ask Jennifer Lopez about how fast her 1-year-old twins, Max and Emme, are growing unless you've got some time to kill.

"Oh God, I could talk for a year about that!" she told reporters at a launch party for Kate Moss' Topshop in NYC on Wednesday. (Husband Marc Anthony was also there.)

See the cutest babies born last year

Asked if the babies are closely connected, she said, "Oh yeah, absolutely. They're very in-tune with each other."

Any recent milestones?

"They're walking, theyre talking, they're babbling a lot -- all of that kid stuff," she said. "It's wonderful to watch!"

See what Lopez looked like pregnant

They even talk to each other, she said: "They're babbling a lot!"

The best thing about being a mom? "Everything!" Lopez told Usmagazine.com.

See how stars transformed their bodies after having twins

Lopez turns 40 in July. Asked how she stays so young, she looked at Anthony and replied, "Happiness."

She also said "sleep is key" to staying in shape. "It makes everything better," she said.

Look back at Jennifer Lopez' fashion hits and misses

Although Lopez and Anthony have had martial woes in the past (Lopez attended some events last year without her wedding ring), they appeared to be happy Wednesday.

Asked if their relationship was going strong, Anthony said, "I think so." Added Lopez, "Yes."

The last romantic thing he's done for his wife?

"Oh gosh," Anthony told Us. "What havent I tried?"