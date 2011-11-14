Jennifer Lopez is mixing business with pleasure!

Over the weekend, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the newly single star, 42, has been romantically involved with backup dancer Casper Smart, 24, for a few weeks. (The Insider broke the news of the new romance on Saturday.)

TMZ has the first photo of the unexpected twosome together, posing semi-affectionately backstage following Lopez's July 19 performance in the Republic of Crimea in Ukraine. (Smart and a crew of dancers help Lopez entertain the guests of a lavish wedding within days of her announced split from hubby Marc Anthony.)

Smart also shared the stage with the superstar during a May 5 American Idol performance in L.A.

Lopez's new guy has also performed with Beyonce (at the 2010 Grammy Awards) and even the late Michael Jackson (on his "This Is It" tour). The 5'8" hunk has also appeared in such films as Honey 2 and Step-Up 3D.

An insider adds that, for now at least, it's "nothing serious" for the pair, who were seen together in NYC last week.

Of course, Smart isn't the American Idol judge's first dancer beau: She and Cris Judd, a dancer on her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" video, were married for less than a year from 2001 to 2002.

After a big romance and canceled engagement to Ben Affleck, she married crooner Anthony, 43, in mid-2004. The exes share twins Emme and Max, 3.

