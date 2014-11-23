Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea performed “Booty” to close the American Music Awards on Sunday. Their AMAs performance of the hit track marked the duo’s first rendition of the song on a live telecast. It was intense and booty-full.

Azalea was the night’s most-nominated artist, scoring six nominations and winning for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album and Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist. “Booty” appears on Lopez’s album "A.K.A." and features Pitbull, but a remix with Azalea took the track to another level, especially after the racy music video, directed by Hype Williams and showing Lopez and Azalea rubbing their booties against each other, was released in September.

The 2014 American Music Awards, celebrating the year’s best in popular music, gathered some of the world’s biggest stars for some electrifying performances. Gossip Cop has video performances of live music from Selena Gomez, One Direction, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, and plenty of others. Also be sure to check out our full gallery of red carpet fashions, the night’s big winners, and some of the unscripted moments everyone will be talking about.

