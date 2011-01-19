Many of "American Idol" season 10's most promising contestants were merely in elementary school when the show debuted a decade ago. In the first two days of the audition round, the metropolitan area-based teens tried to prove they were mature beyond their years at the New York and New Jersey auditions.

Steven Tyler may not have been "feeling that pizazz" with Kenzie Palmer's audition, but all three judges agreed the 15-year-old student from Pennsylvania deserved to progress. Randy Jackson tapped the vibrant Victoria Huggins, 16, as having "the most personality ever on 'Idol.'" The bubbly and comedic youth from Lumberton, NC earned her plane ticket to LA by hopping aboard "The Midnight Train to Georgia."

Veteran contestant Rachel Zevita was "shocked" that Jennifer Lopez recognized her from her season six appearance, in which she was dismissed from the show after making it to Hollywood. Although her rendition of "Hallelujah" didn't live up to the expectations Jennifer set for her, Steven said, "We ought to let her in the door, water that flower, and let her grow." With a golden ticket in hand, Rachel will be en route to Hollywood for a second chance at fame and glory.

Jenny from the block had a hard time putting wannabe singers on the chopping block. Though a native New Yorker, the star of 'Jersey Girl' had to tell some pitchy singers to fuhgeddaboudit in the Garden State. Toji "Pop" Asano, a 25-year-old originally from Japan, tried to blend his love of Michael Jackson with Miley Cyrus' "Party in the USA." While he was "moving my hips like yeah," the judges were nodding their heads like nah. The judges encouraged Achille Lovle, originally from the Ivory Coast, to zip her lips after butchering Madonna's "Undress Yourself."

Watch out "bikini girl," the curvaceous Tiffany Rios is in town and not afraid to flaunt what she's got in a bikini top. J.Lo was JWowwed when the dance instructor brought her Puerto Rican curves to the stage. With teased hair taking her to new heights, Tiffany commended Jennifer for showing the world "you don't have to be a stick figure." Through to the next round, Steven said, "You proved to me you can really sing your tushula off."

Chris Cordeiro, an 18-year-old from North Arlington, NJ has a heart of gold, bringing awareness to the dangers of texting while driving in a campaign to become an Eagle Scout. However, the Fordham University freshman was shown the highway after Steven said, "You scared everybody in the room," in response to Chris' rendition of Frank Sinatra's "My Way."

Brielle Von Hugel also brought a heartwarming story. The 16-year-old from Staten Island dedicated her audition to her father, who is a cancer survivor. After belting out "Endless Love," Brielle got invited to Los Angeles. Melinda Ademi and her family fled Kosovo after winning a lottery to immigrate to the United States. Alicia Keys' "If I Ain't Got You" prompted Jennifer to say, "Now you can live the American dream."

Long Islander Robbie Rosen, 16, was wheelchair bound at age five after being diagnosed with hip synovitis. Grateful to have recovered from the disease and walking, the healthy teenager impressed the judges with "Yesterday" by the Beatles.

In another homeless to Hollywood story, Travis Orlando's voice earned him a trip to Tinseltown, much like Ted Williams. The 16-years-old's family was forced to live in a shelter while his dad battled an illness. Now back in a permanent home, Travis hopes his twin brother and the rest of their family can benefit from his talent.

Two Broadway babies were born and given the chance to grow into "Idols." Springfield, Massachusetts resident Ashley Sullivan proclaimed "Britney Spears is my goddess," but opted for the show tune "Gimme Gimme" from "Thoroughly Modern Millie" instead of Britney's "Gimme Gimme More." Randy wanted to give her the ax, but Jennifer and Steven rallied behind Ashley. Times Square singing waitress Devyn Rush put a cherry on top of "God Bless the Child." Steven said, "That was delicious. That was the dessert to the lunch."

"American Idol" scopes out the talent in New Orleans on Thursday night on Fox.

