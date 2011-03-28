Jennifer Lopez dismisses adoption rumors
Jennifer Lopez has dismissed reports she is planning to adopt a child, saying she and husband Marc Anthony want more kids of their own.
The singer-actress became a mum to twins Max and Emme in February 2008, and recent rumors suggested the couple were looking to add to their brood by adopting.
Asked about the adoption rumors, she tells Britain's Fabulous magazine, "No, no. That's not true. I would like to have another baby myself, actually. If it happens I'll be thrilled. But we're not trying."
