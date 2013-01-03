If it's true that all you need is love, Jennifer Lopez is covered.

Gushing about 25-year-old boyfriend Casper Smart in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress and former American Idol judge says, "He's fantastic; he's like my best friend. I can tell him everything, when I'm feeling down, when I'm feeling good. He gives moral support, endless love and support."

Lopez, 43, graces the cover of the magazine's February issue, in which she opens up about Smart, her ever-changing sense of style, and how she manages her hectic schedule while still doting on twins Max and Emme, 4.

"I'm a singer. I'm a dancer. I'm a performer. I'm an actress. That's what I'm supposed to be doing," she tells the mag. "It makes me a better parent, a better person."

Her beau of more than a year helps, of course, but Lopez works hard on her own to ensure a fabulous existence for her family. "I make it as simple and as beautiful as I can because my life is kind of big," she explains. "So I pack my luggage, or dress myself, or comb my kids' hair, pick up their clothes -- that makes our life beautiful, you know?"

The "Dance Again" singer also talks about how much she's changed since first starting her career -- and how her fashion choices have changed with her. Looking back on her style evolution over the years, she recalls the plunging Versace gown she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000, which still sits in her closet.

"I have that at home," she says of the infamous palm-print dress. "The other day, my housekeeper put it on a mannequin in my spa, where I get my hair and makeup done. She sent me a picture. She was like, 'You like this dress?' Um, yeah, but I don't know if I like it out in the house!"

