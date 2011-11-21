Jennifer Lopez, Casper Smart Pack on PDA at Star-Studded AMAs Bash

Reported by UsWeekly

This rebound romance is definitely out of the bag!

After performing onstage together at the American Music Awards inside the Los Angeles Nokia Theatre, Jennifer Lopez and dancer beau Casper Smart (pictured to J.Lo's left) weren't shy about their feelings for one other at an after-party packed with fellow celebs.

A radiant, energetic Lopez, 42, clad in a sparkling white fringe dress, cheerfully worked the red carpet outside Greystone Manor in West Hollywood, Calif.

Once inside the bash, she made a beeline for Smart, 24, grabbed his hand, and headed into a private booth near the DJ.

Greeting celebs like Jenny McCarthy, Chris Brown, Lance Bass, Pitbull and Mary J. Blige, the singer and "American Idol" judge kept her eyes on her new man, whom she has been dating for a few weeks.

Dancing feverishly in her seat to a Michael Jackson mix, the "On the Floor" chanteuse even grinded in Smart's lap, giving him a kiss and rubbing his head.

By 12:45, after hours of dancing, Lopez and Smart (who seemed a bit bashful about all the attention) left Greystone Manor -- hand in hand -- with her entourage.

On Saturday, Lopez opted to skip the official AMAs gifting suite -- sending, in her place, her personal assistant plus Smart to grab swag, including two Rubik's Cubes for Max and Emme, her 3-year-old twins with ex, Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Anthony, 43, who announced their split in July after seven years of marriage, managed to avoid each other on and offstage at Sunday's big AMAs performance.

