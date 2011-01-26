Jennifer Lopez has revealed her twins may have saved her marriage to Marc Anthony because it made her realize that a third divorce was not an option.

In a candid new interview with InTouch magazine, the singer/actress confesses she and Anthony weren't always as happy as they seemed before they became parents to Max and Emme.

She tells the publication, "The kids made Marc and I stronger ... There have been tough times.

"Having kids made us both see that there's a bigger picture. We still fight but we know that at the end of the day, we have these amazing children that need us. We promised each other never to go to bed angry."

Lopez also credits her kids with helping to bring her out of a depression that was caused by being overworked

The star admits she suffered a "kind of" breakdown on the set of flop 2002 film "Enough" and didn't fully recover until the twins were born in 2008.

She recalls, "I was like, 'I don't want to talk, I don't want to do anything'. My kids saved me."

But Lopez suffered a new low 10 days after the babies were born, and turned to her husband to help her through it.

She adds, "I couldn't get up fast enough to feed the babies and Marc was helping out a lot, and I was crying and crying, and going, 'Oh, Papi, they're going to know everybody more than me.'"