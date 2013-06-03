LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez isn't on screen for the debut of her new TV series, but she will be on Twitter.

Lopez is an executive producer of ABC Family's drama "The Fosters," which debuts at 9 p.m. EDT Monday. The channel says the actress and singer will be live-tweeting from her (at)JLo account during the episode.

"The Fosters" is about a lesbian couple who are parents to a brood that includes adopted twins and a foster child. The cast includes Teri Polo of the "Meet the Parents" movie franchise.

Lopez says the drama reflects the changing nature of families today. She says she may appear on the show or provide music for it in later episodes.

"The Fosters" was created by actor Peter Paige of Showtime's "Queer as Folk" and Bradley Bredeweg.