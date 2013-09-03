Jennifer Lopez: I have high standards for a partner

jennifer lopez casper smart boyfriend cosmopolitan insecurity kissing love

By Chris Gardner

It's hard to believe Jennifer Lopez was ever insecure about anything. But in the October issue of Cosmopolitan, the singer-dancer-actress-businesswoman comes clean about her biggest insecurity, how she reversed it and what life is really like with her (much younger!) choreographer boyfriend.

On admitting that her appearance at the birthday party of the president of Turkmenistan earlier this year was a mistake:

"I know that being seen as a role model means taking responsibility for all my actions. I am human, and of course, sometimes I make mistakes. But I promise that when I fall, I get back up. When I am wrong, I will learn the lesson and move on to face other challenges. For me, that's what creating your own life is. Doing your best work while being your best self."

