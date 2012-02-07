There are memorable awards show looks, and then there's the plunging green Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000.

In addition to being totally see-through, the palm tree-print design was cut below the star's navel and held in place by double-sided tape.

And the 42-year-old mother of twins, who's in better shape than ever, says she'd still step out in the daring dress.

"I would wear something like that now," she told "Access Hollywood." "I wouldn't have a problem with it."

Back in November, H&M teamed up with Versace to create a less revealing version of the dress as well as leggings and men's shirts, which sold out the first weekend.

The original creation is currently on display at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

