Jennifer Lopez: I Would Still Wear See-Through Grammy Dress
There are memorable awards show looks, and then there's the plunging green Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammy Awards in 2000.
PHOTOS: Last year's Grammy looks
In addition to being totally see-through, the palm tree-print design was cut below the star's navel and held in place by double-sided tape.
PHOTOS: Marc Anthony and J.Lo's ill-fated romance
And the 42-year-old mother of twins, who's in better shape than ever, says she'd still step out in the daring dress.
"I would wear something like that now," she told "Access Hollywood." "I wouldn't have a problem with it."
PHOTOS: Jennifer's evolving style
Back in November, H&M teamed up with Versace to create a less revealing version of the dress as well as leggings and men's shirts, which sold out the first weekend.
The original creation is currently on display at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.
MORE FROM WONDERWALL:
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 12 hours ago These stars are expanding their families in 2019!