Lots of celebrities borrow expensive jewelry for big events. Jennifer Lopez is just one of the few who keeps it.

The New York Post reports that Robert Mouawad loaned J.Lo $50,000 worth of diamonds with the expectation that the diva would return the bling after wearing.

However, an inside source says that the day after flaunting the gems at at the launch of Andrea Lieberman's fashion line, Lopez's manager Benny Medina called "informing us that Jennifer was going to keep the jewelry." The insider stresses that there is no ill-will and "[a]s far as Mr. Mouawad is concerned, Jennifer can have whatever she wants." But, the source adds, "a premature demand seemed presumptuous."

Contacted for comment, Benny Medina told the Post "There was no demand whatsoever. There was an offer. It was very clear."

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she got, or don't give Jenny rocks you plan on seeing again?