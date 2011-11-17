Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony will be sharing the stage -- but not at the same time.

Anthony, 43, will be performing at the American Music Awards (AMAs) in L.A. with Pitbull and rapper Lil Jon. Lopez, 42, will take the same stage as her ex on Sunday.

Since announcing their split in July, Lopez and Anthony (who co-parent 3-year-old twins Max and Emme) have been amicable. On Nov. 8, the duo reunited in San Juan, Puerto Rico to shoot scenes for their Latin-American talent competition Q'Viva! The Chosen.

But after ending things with her hubby of seven years, Lopez didn't stay single for long. She's been romantically linked to Bradley Cooper (who wooed her over a Sept. 10 candlelight dinner at NYC's Per Se eatery, then stepped up his seduction game again with a secret flight to Boca Raton) and most recently 24-year-old dancer Casper Smart.

Lopez and Smart have only been involved for a few weeks, but an insider tells Us Weekly their relationship is "nothing serious."

On Sept. 24, Smart and Lopez were flirting at the American Idol judge's post-concert bash at Pure Nightclub in Vegas. "Casper even came over and gave her a lapdance. She was giggling as he gyrated on her," a source tells the new Us Weekly, on stands Friday.

