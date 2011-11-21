Guess Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony aren't such bitter exes after all. Filming their talent competition "Q'Viva! The Chosen" in Puerto Rico on Nov. 8, the former couple hooked up, an insider tells Us Weekly.

Anthony, 43, was spotted picking up Lopez, 42, at the airport, and "Marc never stayed in his hotel room," the source says.

And the twosome, who put a fork in their seven-year marriage this past July, are destined to hook up again, pals say. Although Lopez is casually dating backup dancer Casper Smart, one friend predicts she and Anthony, who had twins Emme and Max together (now 3), will be intimate again in December while shooting "Q'Viva!"

"It's inevitable," the friend says. Marc has this hold over her." The split, says the friend, has been an "emotional roller coaster" for the superstar.

But another pal cautions that an actual reconciliation is not in the cards: "They may sleep together, but they're over!"

