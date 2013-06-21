No bad blood here! Jennifer Lopez and ex Marc Anthony showed a united front at a school event for twins Emme and Max in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 19, and the former couple had nothing but love for their kids.

Lopez, 43, wore a strapless white maxi-dress for the school function, her hair pulled back into a severe bun. Anthony, meanwhile, donned his trademark sunglasses, a crisp white shirt and khakis for the event. He kept his look casual with sandals.

The pair was all smiles as they shepherded their 5-year-old son and daughter around the school. At one point, Anthony, 44, even leaned over to give little long-haired son Max a kiss during an endearing moment.

Lopez and Anthony called off their seven-year marriage back in July 2011 in a split that Lopez would later call a "painful" process.

"We have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters," she and Anthony said in a joint statement at the time. "It is a painful time for all involved, and we appreciate the respect of our privacy at this time."

Since their divorce, Lopez has been dating former backup dancer-turned-choreographer Casper Smart, 25 (the pair were first spotted together in October 2011), and Anthony has been linked to several different women, most recently Topshop heiress Chloe Green -- though the pair have reportedly split.

Anthony and Lopez have remained cordial, however, even reuniting earlier this year to celebrate Anthony's son Cristian's 12th birthday in February.

"Happy Birthday Cristian!" Lopez tweeted, along with a photo that showed herself, Anthony, Smart and the twins with a few other family members. "House party. Familia."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony Reunite for Kids' School Event: Pictures