Jennifer Lopez had a tremendous 2011 (professionally speaking) as a judge on American Idol, a force on the music charts and the world's most Beautiful Woman according to People magazine. And it looks like 2012 will be as jam-packed for the multi-hyphenate because Lopez is officially coming back to Fox's juggernaut reality competition show!

"I am delighted to say that all three judges, along with the brilliant host of American Idol [are] back for the next season," executive producer Nigel Lythgoe said during a call into On Air with Ryan Seacrest this morning.

The news comes as a relief to fans who have watched the judges panel undergo multiple changes over the last several seasons (from losing Paula Abdul and Simon Cowell to momentarily gaining Ellen DeGeneres).

American Idol -- which is currently auditioning for the eleventh season -- will return to Fox in January 2012!