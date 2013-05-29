Art imitating life? Jennifer Lopez is executive producing The Fosters, a new ABC Family drama about a non-traditional family, which is exactly how she describes her own family.

"I am a non-traditional family," the 43-year-old singer/actress says in a new interview with ABC News. "Me being a single mom, their dad doesn't live at home with them. They have three stepbrothers from two other moms . . . that's not traditional."

Lopez shares twins Max and Emma, 5, with her estranged third husband Marc Anthony, after they split in July 2011. Anthony, 44, is also dad to daughter Ariana with ex-girlfriend Debbie, and sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

"Do I want my children to feel weird about that? No I don't," Lopez said. "So putting a show like this one to me is, look, there is no perfect [of] what family is supposed to be." (The Fosters is about a multi-ethnic family of foster and biological children who are being raised by two moms.)

"It's about love and that's what I constantly remind myself of because I kind of let society get inside my head, 'Oh, it shouldn't be like this. I did this, I did that. I failed.' And it's like, no. They're happy, they're healthy, they're loved more than anything in the world and they're going to be fine," she explained. "I want them to know that."

Lopez has been dating her former backup dancer turned choreographer, Casper Smart, 25, since October 2011. The Wedding Planner actress, however, isn't busy planning her fourth wedding.

"Not anytime soon," Lopez said with a big laugh.

But the two have a very strong relationship. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar in January, Lopez said, "He's fantastic; he's like my best friend. I can tell him everything, when I'm feeling down, when I'm feeling good. He gives moral support, endless love and support."

Lopez's The Fosters premieres Monday, June 3 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC Family.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Jennifer Lopez on Marc Anthony Split, Divorces: I Never "Failed"