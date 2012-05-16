The Little Monsters aren't going to be happy about this.

On Forbes' 2012 Celebrity 100 list--which ranks the most powerful celebrities working today by examining their 2011 earnings, as well as their "media visibility" and social media reach--Lady Gaga drops down to #5 from her spot atop the 2011 list. Now, according to Forbes, the most powerful A-lister of them all is Jennifer Lopez.

The magazine credits her American Idol judging gig with helping to breathe new life into her career. Since signing on to appear on the reality show in 2010, Lopez, 42, has been able to leverage her new position to land massive endorsement deals with L'Oreal and Gillette, launch a clothing line for Kohl's as well as a popular fragrance, and rack up 6.6 million Twitter followers and 12 million Facebook fans.

Normally a presence in the top three, Oprah Winfrey, 58, ranks number two on the Celebrity 100 list, despite having a tough time getting her OWN network off the ground. (Forbes reports that Winfrey, who raked in $165 million this year, is not earning any money from the floundering cable channel).

Justin Bieber comes in third, thanks to his 21 million Twitter followers, 43 million Facebook fans, $55 million in earnings, and experimentation with venture capitalism. (The "Boyfriend" singer, 18, has invested in tech startups Enflick, Tinychat, and Spotify).

Rounding out the top 10? Rihanna comes in at 4, Gaga at 5, new X-Factor panelist Britney Spears at 6, Kim Kardashian at 7, Katy Perry at 8, Tom Cruise at 9, and Steven Spielberg at 10.

