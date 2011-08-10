Good news for J-Lo fans!

Jennifer Lopez will be back as a judge for American Idol next season. The 42-year-old mom of 3-year-old twins Max and Emme -- who announced her split from Marc Anthony July 15 -- will be back at the judges' table for season 11. Joining Lopez at the judges' table are Steven Tyler (who also debuted as a judge for season 10) and Idol vet Randy Jackson.

Idol's Executive Producer Nigel Lythgoe confirmed the news during a Wednesday call to On Air With Ryan Seacrest. "I am delighted to say that all three judges, along with the brilliant host of American Idol [Seacrest] is back for the next season," Lythgoe said, adding that Lopez, Tyler and Jackson are set to hit the road soon for season-11 auditions in Denver, Houston, St. Louis, Portland, San Diego, Pittsburgh and Charleston.

The singer-actress, whose gig with the reality series began in January, told the BBC earlier this year she was "on the fence" about coming back for another season. "I had an amazing time doing it and I loved it, but I have a lot of other things happening, and it's going to come down to making a choice of really what I want to do for the next year."

So what was it that brought Lopez back to Idol? "You get to know [the contestants]," she said. "You get to know their hopes and their dreams on camera, off-camera. You're helping them off camera, you're helping them on camera and it's this crazy ride you go on together."

"You definitely get involved, I definitely get involved," Lopez admitted. "I am very emotional as you can see from the show. That's just how I am."

