Jennifer Lopez saw two barbers recently — one that wasn't so wanted.

In a car selfie that was posted to Instagram, the singer debuted her new shorter, lighter tresses. Don't get us wrong, it's not short-short, but it's short enough to make a difference.

The "American Idol" judge is in Morocco to perform at the Rabat Mawazine Festival.

"And we're here!!! Hello Morocco!!," she captioned the Instagram photo showing off her newest look.

The photo came just after she got an unexpected and unwanted surprise at LAX on her way to Morocco. As Jen walked through the airport, she was confetti-bombed by a prankster clown named Richie the Barber.

J. Lo, ever the pro, didn't break stride as the rainbow confetti covered her hair and cropped sweater. Even with the confetti clinging to her clothing and newly cut mane, mama still looked a-maz-ing.